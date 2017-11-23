NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Two men allegedly run prostitution ring out of senior living facility

Posted 4:43 PM, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:44PM, November 23, 2017

PITTSFIELD, MA — Police arrested two men who allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of a senior living facility, officials said.

Police arrested two men who allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of a senior living facility. One of the men lives at the facility. The other man recruited the women.

Randy Lambach, 45,  allegedly recruited women suffering from severe addiction issues to work as prostitutes, police said. He photographed the women and advertised their services on social media sites. He also brought the women to meet with customers.

The prostitution was conducted out of the senior living facility where Lambach’s partner, 65-year-old Joseph VanWert, lives.

The men sometimes gave the prostitutes heroin, cocaine and prescription medication.

Both men were arrested and charged with human trafficking, deriving support from a prostitute. knowingly permitting prostitution on the premises and sexual conduct for a fee.

Police began investigating after they received reports of increased prostitution around Pittsfield.