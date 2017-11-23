Thief gets away with nearly $14,000 in Apple computers, accessories from Columbia University

NEW YORK — A thief got away with almost $14,000 worth of Apple computers and accessories from Columbia University during two separate instances, police say.

It was first reported to police that on Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the man was on the grounds of Columbia University and entered the Sipa building on West 118 Street, police said.

He allegedly removed $10,329 worth of Apple Computers and accessories from a restricted area.

About a week later on Oct. 7, police said the same individual entered a 32-year-old man’s office inside Sipa building and removed his Apple MacBook and charger valued at around $2,880 before fleeing the location.

The individual is described a 19 to 30 years old, brown eyes, has a goatee, and was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, black shorts, gray socks, and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).