JAMAICA, Queens — A fire tore through two homes in Queens on Thanksgiving.

It broke out on 108th Avenue near Union Hall Street Thursday night and quickly spread from one home to another.

Firefighters knocked down the three-alarm fire around 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

