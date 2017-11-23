Thanksgiving day fire severely damages New Jersey church

NEWARK, N.J. — A fast-moving fire has severely damaged a northern New Jersey church.

Authorities say no one was inside the First Way of the Cross Church in Newark when the fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday. But the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged several areas of the one-story Apostolic church and caused minor exterior damage to a private home next door. Officials say the church dates back to the late 1930s.

Authorities say no events were planned at the church on Thanksgiving Day. But it operates a hot meals program that usually feeds about 25 to 30 people every day.

It wasn’t known Thursday how much the building repairs will cost.