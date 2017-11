FOXHURST, the Bronx — A 30-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after a pressure cooker exploded inside her Foxhurst home on Thanksgiving, officials said.

The woman suffered a burn to the chest from the Kelly Street explosion and was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition, FDNY and NYPD spokespeople said She is not likely to die from the burns.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity.