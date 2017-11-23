NJ homes without water on Thanksgiving after main breaks in Florham Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORHAM PARK, N.J. — Cold weather caused a water main to break in Florham Park at a very inopportune time — Thanksgiving morning.

Several residents woke up to discover their homes had no water after a water main broke on East Madison Avenue around 3 a.m. on the holiday, according to Carl Ganger Jr., Florham Park's director of community service.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews were still excavating and the extent of the damage was unclear, Ganger said. Officials would not confirm the number of homes without water.

At that time, Ganger estimated homes in the area would be without water until 11 a.m. or noon.

"Please be patient," Ganger said to residents. "We’re going to work as quickly as we can to get the repair done."

Once water is back on, it may be discolored, Ganger warned. He advised residents run discolored water for 5-10 minutes, and call police headquarter's business line if it does not clear up.

The break has also prompted East Madison Avenue to close between Insley Road and Annabelle Lane.

Water main break on East Madison Ave, residents may be without water, roadway is closed between Insley and Annabelle please follow detour. — Florham Park Police (@florhamalert) November 23, 2017

A combination of old pipes and cold weather caused the main to break, according to Ganger. The incident first caused water to shoot from the break, but the water was turned off by daybreak.