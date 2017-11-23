Muggers slash taco deliveryman with machete in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A taco deliveryman was slashed by machete-wielding muggers in Sunset Park Wednesday night, police said.

The 22-year-old deliveryman for Tacos El Branco was on 54th Street to drop off food when two men approached him, an NYPD spokeswoman said. Both men tried to take things from the victim.

One of the men circled behind the deliveryman and slashed at his head with a machete, causing multiple lacerations, police said. The men took $140 in cash and $56 worth of food from the victim before fleeing east.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).