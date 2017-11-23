Man sought in violent sexual assault in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCRETE PLANT PARK, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in the Bronx.

The incident occurred on Nov. 9 around 9:10 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman was walking on Bruckner Boulevard, entering Concrete Plant Park when she lost consciousness after getting struck on the head, police said.

When the victim regained consciousness, she saw a man on top of her, rubbing his body against hers, said police.

When she began to resist, police said he punched her in the face and bit her lip, causing a deep laceration before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she received 150 stitches to her lower lip.

The man is described as about 6 feet 4 inches, 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a dark-colored hoodie, a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on the shoulders and a logo on the right sleeve, a light-colored book bag, light-colored pants, and multi-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).