Man escapes from police after biting them during attempted arrest in the Bronx

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man was able to get away from police after they say he bit them during an attempted arrest in the Bronx early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 12:22 a.m. inside the Grand Concourse and East 167th Street B/D subway station when two uniformed transit police officers saw 32-year-old Daniel Ortiz entering through an emergency exit gate, trying to get access to the subway, according to police.

The officers stopped Ortiz to investigate and discovered he had an active warrant for arrest, police said.

When they tried taking him into custody, Ortiz pushed, shoved, and bit both officers before running away.

Both officers were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

