Man chokes his girlfriend, decapitates her puppy with a hatchet after she tries to leave him

FAYETTVILLE, NC — An 18-year-old man allegedly choked his girlfriend and decapitated her puppy with a hatchet because she wanted to break up, the local sheriff said.

Antonio Hollywood Campbell’s girlfriend was upset with him, police said. She went to his bedroom and called her mother to come pick her up.

Campbell began accusing his girlfriend of “talking to” other man and grabbed the phone from her hand, the local sheriff said. He allegedly pushed her facedown onto the bed, sat on her back and choked her.

“Well if you ain’t gonna be with me, then I am going to kill the dog,” he told her, according to police.

He allegedly tied a leash around the puppy’s neck and began to spin the dog around in the air by the leash, the local sheriff said. Campbell tied the leash to the back of a vehicle and drove, dragging the puppy behind. He finally placed the puppy between two cinder blocks, took a hatchet and decapitated the puppy.

Detectives recovered the cinder block, hatchet and remains of the puppy. They also found a sawed off shotgun while searching his home.

Campbell was charged with domestic violence felony strangulation, animal cruelty and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.