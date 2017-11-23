Man arrested for vandalizing Brooklyn mosques

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn —Police have arrested a man who they say vandalized an Islamic Center in Brooklyn.

Moy Y. Hu, 37, was arrested after police said he used a hammer to attack and damage two Brooklyn mosques.

Hu is accused of using a hammer to destroy a camera and “numerous” windows at the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center on Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park around 5:20 p.m. Nov. 11.

He also walked to the United American Muslim Association on Sixth Avenue and 63rd Street, according to police.

That was when police said he used a hammer to destroy the building’s front doorbell, doorknob, and mailbox.

Hu was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with two counts of criminal mischief.