Man arrested for vandalizing Brooklyn mosques

Posted 6:28 AM, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:27AM, November 23, 2017

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn —Police have arrested a man who they say vandalized an Islamic Center in Brooklyn.

Moy Y. Hu was arrested for vandalizing two Brooklyn mosques on Nov. 11, 2017, according to police. (NYPD)

Moy Y. Hu, 37, was arrested after police said he used a hammer to attack and damage two Brooklyn mosques.

Hu is accused of using a hammer to destroy a camera and “numerous” windows at the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center on Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park around 5:20 p.m. Nov. 11.

He also walked to the United American Muslim Association on Sixth Avenue and 63rd Street, according to police.

That was when police said he used a hammer to destroy the building’s front doorbell, doorknob, and mailbox.

Hu was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with two counts of criminal mischief.

