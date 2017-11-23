Man allegedly beats 65-year-old; mom and brother taken into custody after assaulting LI officers: police

BETHPAGE, NY — Three members of the same Long Island family are in custody on various charges after a 19-year-old allegedly beat a 65-year-old man.

John Colwell, 19, banged on the door of a Bethpage home around Wednesday night, police said. The 65-year-old homeowner came to the door and asked Colwell why he was banging so loudly.

The two men argued and then Colwell rushed toward the victim, who grabbed a bat and swung at Colwell’s head, police said. Colwell allegedly repeatedly punched the man.

As he was being beaten, the man yelled to his wife and daughter to call 911, officials said. Police arrived and arrested Colwell. His victim was taken to the hospital with three fractured vertebrae.

Colwell was also taken to a hospital, police said. His mother and brother arrived to fill of his hospital health forms, but police told them to leave. Danielle Colwell allegedly refused and became combative when police attempted to remove her.

Her other son Liam Colwell allegedly jumped on the back of one of the officers and began to attack him, police said. Another officer used a TASER on Colwell to subdue him.

All three Colwells have been charged by police.