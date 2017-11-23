Man, 20, arrested in connection to shooting two people in Brooklyn apartment

BROOKLYN — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say he shot a man and a woman at a Brooklyn apartment building.

Durante Tirado of Brooklyn was taken into custody around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police responded to a call about two people shot inside a residential building along Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday night.

When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the male victim, later identified as Kahliq Francis, died.