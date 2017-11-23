Get tips from the Butterball Turkey Talkline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have last minute questions for preparing your turkey this Thanksgiving?

No worries, the Butterball Turkey Talkline is standing by to answer them.

The hotline has been open for 37 years — helping people getting their turkeys to the table.

Here are some of the ways you can reach them:

BUTTERBALL TURKEY TALKLINE: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372)

TEXT: 1-844-877-3456

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Butterball

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/butterball

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/ButterballLLC