Families in Harlem get a surprise Thanksgiving turkey

HARLEM, Manhattan — PIX11 teamed up with Harlem Congregations For Community Improvement and Walmart and gave some Harlem families last minute turkeys and trimming this Thanksgiving.

“These families are all examples of miracles of resiliency,” said Malcolm Punter, President and C.E.O. Of H.C.C.I.

Patricia Ford has a new home this Thanksgiving thanks to H.C.C.I. Ford has six children and 23 grandchildren.

“Last year, I always lived in fear, didn’t like where I lived. Now I’m in a new home. God is so good. My message to anyone still suffering. Your blessing is coming,” said Ford.

