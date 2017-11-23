Children at LI hospital treated to Thanksgiving feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASSAU COUNTY, LI — A hospital on Long Island is continuing its tradition of 35 years — treating its young patients to a Thanksgiving feast.

Doctors at Nassau University Medical Center on Long Island brought holiday cheer to their young patients for the 35th year on Wednesday.

Pediatric patients on various floors and units were treated to turkey and all the typical Thanksgiving trimmings over the course of two days.

"(It's) to get them out of the mindset that they're in a hospital, for even just a little while," one doctor told PIX11. "If you make the children happy, the parents are happy, and I think that means a lot to these parents."

This pre-Thanksgiving supper isn't the end of it. The children will also get to enjoy leftovers, "like everyone else gets leftovers," another hospital official said.