Celebrities rally to free sex trafficking victim jailed for killing man who bought her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities and people around the world are speaking out about the conviction of a Nashville woman, campaigning that she should be free.

Cyntoia Brown, 29, was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who hired her for sex back in 2004 when she was 16 years old.

Brown claims that 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen took her to his home for sex, but she felt threatened when she got there.

Prosecutors claimed she shot Allen to steal from him.

Brown admitted to shooting Allen. She was tried as an adult and was found guilty of murder and prostitution with eligibility for parole after she turns 69.

While in prison, Brown earned her G.E.D, associates degree, and is said to be aiming for a bachelor’s degree.

Celebrities like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna have taken to social media using the hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown hoping to raise awareness about her conviction.

“Did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? Cause…..something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life! To each of you responsible for this child’s sentence I hope to God you don’t have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Kardashian West said she has contacted her lawyers to see how she can help Brown.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

PIX11 contributed to this report.