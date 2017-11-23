NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

71-year-old man critically injured in Queens hit-and-run on Thanksgiving

FLUSHING, Queens — A 71-year-old man was critically injured in a Thanksgiving night hit-and-run incident, police said.

A vehicle slammed into a man, critically injuring him, before speeding away.

He was on Murray Street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene just before 7 p.m., police said. The victim was rushed to Flushing Hospital.

No description was immediately available for the vehicle involved. Police have not released the victim’s name.

