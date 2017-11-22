Zaro’s Bakery reopens in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — The scent of fresh bread and cake filled a part of Parkchester for more than half a century until the Zaro's there was forced to shut down.

The Zaro family said their landlord did not give them the option to renew their lease. A Boston Market opened in their old Bronx location. But now a new 40,000-square-foot Zaro's factory has opened just doors down from the old location.

"The community was heartbroken. They really missed us," said Michael Zaro. "People are walking in. They are hugging our managers. They are screaming 'thank god you’re back.'"

Joseph Zaro opened up his dream bakery in Parkchester in 1959. Packing everything up in 2015 was upsetting.

Their homecoming Wednesday was sweet - and not just because of all the cakes and cookies they baked and sold.

"They are familiar faces," one customer said. "That’s what a neighborhood is, so it’s nice to see them back."