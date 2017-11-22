Woman fights off attempted rapist in Brooklyn after he pushes her to ground

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A man shoved a woman to the Brooklyn sidewalk and tried to rape her, police said Wednesday.

A 36-year-old woman was walking near Bath Avenue and 20th Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 15 when a man approached her from behind, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man covered her mouth with his hand and pushed her to the ground.

He tried to remove the victim’s underwear, but she fought back, police said. The man fled in an unknown direction.

The woman he attacked was taken to Kings County hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police have asked for help finding the attempted rapist. He’s about 30-year-old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The man has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, black shoes and gray jogging clothes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).