Residents displaced by Hamilton Heights fire have early Thanksgiving dinner away from their home

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Dozens of families were displaced from their Hamilton Heights home less than a week before Thanksgiving, but that didn't stop them from having a holiday meal together, even if it was the night before Thanksgiving.

One family was placed temporarily in a hotel in Brooklyn, but still came to Hamilton Heights for the pre-Thanksgiving meal.

Friday's 6-alarm fire ripped through a building and destroyed property and homes.

It took nearly 200 firefighters to handle the fire. It sent dark plumes of smoke billowing over northern Manhattan. At least nine people were injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting 57 families in the aftermath of the fire.