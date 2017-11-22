Queens man allegedly stabs sister’s boyfriend in fight over food

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A Queens man was stabbed in the stomach by his sister’s boyfriend during an argument over food, police said Wednesday.

The man and his girlfriend were eating a meal at the table when the girlfriend’s brother came home and argued with his sister over food, an NYPD spokesperson said. The woman’s boyfriend was stabbed when he stepped in.

The alleged stabber fled the St. Albans home after the stabbing, police said. His victim was taken to the hospital and has taken a turn for the worse.

No identifying information was immediately available.

