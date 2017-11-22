Police arrest alleged MS-13 member in death of decapitated man who was stabbed more than 100 times

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD — Police arrested an alleged MS-13 member for the death of an unidentified man whose decapitated body was found with more than 100 stab wounds in September.

Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego, 19, was charged with first-degree murder. Police believe as many as 10 other MS-13 members were with him during the Sept. 5 stabbing death.

The victim’s “heart had been excised from his chest and thrown into the grave,” police said in court records obtained by the Washington Post.

Lopez-Abrego was found in North Carolina on Nov. 11. He’s being extradited and will have a bond review Wednesday in Rockville District Court.

Police still don’t know who the victim was. He was found buried in a First United Methodist Church Laurel sweatshirt. The victim also had a rosary with him. He had a missing tooth that would have been obvious when he was speaking or smiling.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information in the case to contact Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers in Montgomery County.