Officer shot during dog attack in NY: police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Authorities in western New York say a police officer was shot during a dog attack.

Niagara police say two officers responded to a report of two loose dogs around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the officers were able to secure the dogs. As the officers were returning the dogs to their owner, a third dog from the home got loose and attacked an officer.

Police shot the dog multiple times to stop the attack. Officials say one officer was struck in the leg by a round during the attack.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities say the other officer was treated for injuries.

Two adult dogs and three puppies have been removed from the home. An investigation continues.