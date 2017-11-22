New mom needs new walls and ceilings in Brooklyn apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Uniqua Silver lives in the Roosevelt Houses and says she has a new baby and needs repairs.

“I worry about my baby everyday, and I need new walls and ceilings,” said Silver.

She and her 4-month-old son live in an apartment that leaks and has mold.

Silver says she’s put in several tickets for the City to do repairs, and nothing has been done.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing says, “The ceiling is not in danger of collapsing but has been warped by a water leak above. We have reassured the resident of this and we are urgently working to find the source of the leak. We must do better for our residents."

