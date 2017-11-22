Marissa shares her recipes for holiday drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marissa shares her recipe for holiday drinks.

First Drink: Marissa's Special Nog

Ingredients:

Egg Nog

Ginger Ale

Directions:

Mix in the Egg Nog and Ginger Ale (amounts based on your liking) and serve!



Second Drink: Cranberry Cocktails

Ingredients:

Seltzer Water

Vodka

Cranberry Simple Syrup (or Cranberry Juice)

Lemon Wedge for garnish

Directions:

Pour in a small amount of the Cranberry Simple Syrup.

Add in the vodka with an amount to your liking.

Add in Seltzer Water.

For garnish, cut a wedge of lemon and put on the glass.