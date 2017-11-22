Marissa shares her recipes for holiday drinks

Marissa shares her recipe for holiday drinks.
First Drink: Marissa's Special Nog
Ingredients:
Egg Nog
Ginger Ale
Directions:
Mix in the Egg Nog and Ginger Ale (amounts based on your liking) and serve!
Second Drink: Cranberry Cocktails
Ingredients:
Seltzer Water
Vodka
Cranberry Simple Syrup (or Cranberry Juice)
Lemon Wedge for garnish
Directions:
Pour in a small amount of the Cranberry Simple Syrup.
Add in the vodka with an amount to your liking.
Add in Seltzer Water.
For garnish, cut a wedge of lemon and put on the glass.