NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Marissa shares her recipes for holiday drinks

Posted 10:37 AM, November 22, 2017, by

Marissa shares her recipe for holiday drinks.

First Drink:  Marissa's Special Nog

Ingredients:
Egg Nog
Ginger Ale

Directions:
Mix in the Egg Nog and Ginger Ale (amounts based on your liking) and serve!


Second Drink: Cranberry Cocktails

Ingredients:
Seltzer Water
Vodka
Cranberry Simple Syrup  (or Cranberry Juice)
Lemon Wedge for garnish

Directions:
Pour in a small amount of the Cranberry Simple Syrup.

Add in the vodka with an amount to your liking.

Add in Seltzer Water.

For garnish, cut a wedge of lemon and put on the glass.