Kala shared her Sri Lankan biscuit pudding recipe before the Thanksgiving holidays.

Ingredients:

8 oz chocolate chips

8 ozs butter, at room temperature

3 eggs

10 ozs Marie Biscuits

3/4 cups sugar

1 cup whipped cream

1 cup milk

1 cup chopped cashew nuts

1 tbsp Rum (optional)

1 tsp Vanilla

Pinch of salt

METHOD

Combine chocolate, rum, 1/4 cup water, and the vanilla in a heat-proof bowl. Set it over a pan of simmering water just until the chocolate melts. Cool to room temperature. Whisk butter until combined. Set aside.

Place egg whites, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the sugar in a bowl. Beat on high speed until firm but not dry.

Place the egg yolks and the rest of the sugar in a bowl. Beat on high speed until pale yellow. With the mixer on low speed, add the chocolate mixture.

Whisk 1/4 of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture; then fold the rest in carefully with a rubber spatula.

Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture.

Soak the biscuits in milk slightly — QUICK DIP.

Layer a bottom of a square pan with them. Next layer with chocolate mixture (about 1/2 inch high). Follow with another layer of soaked biscuits and then the chocolate mixture. Continue layering until all of the chocolate mixture is over.

Make sure that the top layer is chocolate mixture and garnish with cashews.

CHILL for at least 2 hours. Overnight is better.