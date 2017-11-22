‘Hey Arnold’ returns for special television event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arnold is back!

The beloved animated series “Hey Arnold” ended in 2004 but now there’s a special television event happening Friday, November 24th—“Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie.”

PIX11’s Ojinika caught up with the cast and the creator while they were in town for New York Comic Con and learned what was behind making the new TV movie.

“Hey Arnold, The Jungle Movie” airs on Nickelodeon at 7pm on Friday, November 24th. Get a sneak peek of the movie here -

http://www.nick.com/hey-arnold/videos/digital-short-first-look/