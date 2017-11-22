Four students treated after suffering from burns at Bronx school

The BRONX — Four were evaluated after they suffered from burns during a science demonstration at a Bronx school Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.

The incident happened at St. Catharine Academy at Williamsbridge Road.

Two are listed in serious condition for burns and were taken to the hospital. Two others are being evaluated on scene.

FDNY said there was no fire at the scene.

St. Catharine Academy is an all-girls private Catholic school operated by the Sisters of Mercy.

The president of the school released a statement regarding the incident,

“This morning an accident occurred during a demonstration in which several students were singed by a flame in the chemistry lab. Four students were sent to the hospital. There were no hazardous materials involved.”

