Ferry captain who rescued people in ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ makes another river rescue

NEW YORK — A captain who helped rescue dozens of people after Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson River in what became known as the Miracle on the Hudson steered his ferry directly toward a man who needed help Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Vincent Lombardi was headed toward the Financial Center when he noticed a young man in a red sweatshirt leap over the wall and grab the fence with one hand, he said. The man dangled over the water. He had just lost his mother and his job.

"I steered immediately in his direction – I knew it wasn’t some sort of stunt," Lombardi said. "We were able to grab him right before he did let go, right before he was able to hit the water."

Lombardi and deckhands Edwin Laboy and Terrence Brown talked to the man and calmed him down.

New York ferry crews have rescued more than 250 people from the water over the past 30 years.