Emotionally disturbed woman who set Harlem apartment ablaze allegedly set fires before, police say

HARLEM — The emotionally disturbed woman who started the fire at a Harlem apartment Tuesday was said to have set fires in her apartment before.

She is now charged with arson after setting her apartment building on Amsterdam Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The fire injured multiple people, including residents and at least twelve responding NYPD officers.

Police say the emotionally disturbed woman barricaded herself inside the apartment on the 14th floor and starting throwing things at officers once they got her door open.

