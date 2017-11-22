Cast of Pixar’s ‘Coco’ talks new movie, holiday traditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new animated movie “Coco” is a colorful celebration of family, love, culture, life and even the afterlife.

And even better shines light on the Latino culture like no animated feature ever has.

The all-star cast, Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Anthony Gonzalez, and co-directors, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the movie, holiday traditions, and going back to explore their ancestry, which is what you might end up doing after you see “Coco.”

"Coco" is now playing at a theater near you.