Betty shares her recipe for a Broccoli Cheese dip

BETTY’S BROCCOLI CHEESE DIP
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. (8 oz.) Philadelphia Cream Cheese (Softened)
- 1 cup Breakstone’s or Knudsen’s Sour Cream
- 1 envelope (0.7 oz.) Good Seasons’ Italian Dressing Mix
- 1 pkg. (10 oz.) Frozen Chopped Broccoli (Thawed & Well Drained)
- 1 pkg. (8 oz.) Kraft Shredded Cheddar Cheese)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Beat cream cheese, sour cream and dressing mix in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add broccoli and 1 ½ cups of cheddar; mix well.
- Spread onto bottom of 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray.
- Bake 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar; bake 5 minutes until melted.