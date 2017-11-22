NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Betty shares her recipe for a Broccoli Cheese dip

Posted 12:08 PM, November 22, 2017

BETTY’S BROCCOLI CHEESE DIP

Ingredients: 

  • 1 pkg. (8 oz.) Philadelphia Cream Cheese (Softened)
  • 1 cup Breakstone’s or Knudsen’s Sour Cream
  • 1 envelope (0.7 oz.) Good Seasons’ Italian Dressing Mix
  • 1 pkg. (10 oz.) Frozen Chopped Broccoli (Thawed & Well Drained)
  • 1 pkg. (8 oz.) Kraft Shredded Cheddar Cheese)

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Beat cream cheese, sour cream and dressing mix in large bowl with mixer until blended.  Add broccoli and 1 ½ cups of cheddar; mix well.
  • Spread onto bottom of 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray.
  • Bake 20 minutes.  Sprinkle with remaining cheddar; bake 5 minutes until melted.