You’ll have to go outside to vape in New York starting Wednesday

NEW YORK — E-cigarette smokers in New York will have to join cigarette smokers outside starting Wednesday.

A law placing nearly the same indoor restrictions on e-cigarettes that currently exist for cigarettes will go into effect. Smokers will be banned from using e-cigarettes in most restaurants, bars and workplaces.

“These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said when he signed the bill into law. “This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law, creating a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

E-cigarette use was previously banned on New York school grounds.

Some ingredients found in e-cigarettes are considered toxic. The aerosol can contain nicotine, volatile organic compounds, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals and ultra-fine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

Use of e-cigarettes among high school students increased by 900 percent from 2011 to 2015, according to the US Surgeon General.