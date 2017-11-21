Woman battling cancer also fights landlord for repairs to Bronx home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Wanda DeJesus is fighting cancer — and also battling her landlord to make repairs.

She says other families in her building on Andrews Avenue have problems with management.

“I have a family of mice living in my stove,” said Diana Barnes, who lives on the second floor.

PIX11 News called the super, Fredrico, and the management office. A representative from the office named Daisy said management is working on each case.

PIX11 News will make sure repairs are complete.

