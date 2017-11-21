NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Original Gerber Baby, Ann Taylor Cook, turns 91

Posted 8:04 PM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:05PM, November 21, 2017

The original Gerber baby has turned 91.

The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 91st birthday Monday.

Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The drawing was submitted to Gerber a year later when Gerber put out a call for images to be used in its new baby food advertisements. Cook’s picture became the company’s official trademark in 1931.

Cook became a mother of four and taught literature and writing in Tampa, Florida, for 26 years before retiring in 1989.