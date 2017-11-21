Emotionally disturbed woman sets fire at Harlem apartment injuring NYPD officers, residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Multiple people, including residents and responding NYPD officers, were injured in a fire set by an emotional disturbed woman at a Harlem apartment building Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call for an Emotional Disturbed Person around 6:30 p.m. at a building on Amsterdam Avenue.

The officiers encountered the women who then retreated into the building and set the fire. FDNY and EMS were called to the scene.

Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Several police officers and civilians were treated for smoke inhalation

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.