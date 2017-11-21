Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe after 37 years in power

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The 93-year-old leader of Zimbabwe has resigned after nearly 40 years in power.

Zimbabwe’s Parliament has erupted in cheers as the speaker announces the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe is accused of allowing his wife to “usurp” power and of being too old to rule. He has been in charge since the end of white minority rule in 1980, but the military moved in last week after he fired his deputy and appeared to position his unpopular wife to succeed him.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party had introduced a motion to impeach, which was seconded by the opposition party MDC. The country’s parliament was in the process of hearing allegations against the president.

The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mugabe with the resignation “with immediate effect.”

It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.