MTA’s first female escalator mechanic dies while giving birth to twin girls

NEW YORK — The MTA’s first female escalator mechanic died while giving birth to twin girls, a union spokesperson said.

Julia Roman of Dumont, New Jersey was 43. She’d worked for the MTA for 15 years.

She’s survived by her husband, Victor, a general superintendent with NYC Transit, her 5-year-old daughter and twins Isabella and Grace.

Roman was one of the few women mechanics in her department.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” John Chiarello, Vice President of Maintenance of Way, said. “Julia was a pioneer in her field. She was one of just a handful of women in her job title. She was a good co-worker, a good union person and a former shop steward. She will be sorely missed.”

A GoFundMe page is raising funds for her family.

“This family is going through an unimaginable ordeal and they need our help,” Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said.