SPRING CREEK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the suspect after a man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police sources say.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Spring Creek development on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A man was shot on the 16th floor and a woman inside of the building’s lobby.

Police are searching for the suspect.

