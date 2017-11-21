Hundreds of volunteers help Fill the Bag for Mid-Island Collision food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, New York — In the spirit of giving, one local business owner on Long Island has donated $200,000 for the purchase of four tractor trailer loads of non-perishable items. The food will be placed into 20,000 bags by local volunteers, intended to feed more than 130,000 people in need.

For the 5th year Robert Jesberger of Mid-Island Collision had held this Fill the Bag event in Rockville Centre.

Today many local community members, including the Westbury High school Navy Jr. ROTC and Malloy College Lacrosse team, volunteered their time to fill bags.

Volunteers are still needed at 468 Lakeview Ave in Rockville Centre today until 7 pm and tomorrow from 8 am to 3 pm.

Bagging will take place today. Tomorrow items will be shipped out to local charities. If you have a charity in need of items email: Micfillthebag@gmail.com