Hackers compromise accounts of 57 million Uber users

Hackers accessed the personal data of 57 million Uber customers and drivers in 2016, the company’s CEO said Tuesday.

They stole names, email addresses and cell phone numbers. Trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers and birthdays were not accessed in the October 2016 hack.

“At the time of the incident, we took immediate steps to secure the data and shut down further unauthorized access by the individuals,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “We subsequently identified the individuals and obtained assurances that the downloaded data had been destroyed.”

Most of the compromised data belonged to Uber riders. The personal information of about 7 million drivers, including 600,000 in the U.S., was also hacked.

Uber executives do not believe any individual rider needs to take any action regarding their accounts.

The Uber employees who spearheaded the response to the hack and did not inform riders or drivers were asked to resign Tuesday. They are no longer with the company.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” Khosrowshahi said. “While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes.”