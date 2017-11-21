Finally home for the holiday after Hurricane Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Defrost the turkey. Prepare the plates. Check the good china.

At least 13 people will be having Thanksgiving dinner at Ann Hanovic's house on Beach 87th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens.

She couldn't be happier and she can't wait to finish decorating.

For the first time since Hurricane Sandy, the family home is back to normal for Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of families are still working on projects and the city has acknowledged some delays and funding issues. The de Blasio administration has announced changes to the program and has been finishing cases.

“As we near the end of the Build It Back Program and the Thanksgiving holiday, homeowners are returning to waterfront communities that are stronger and more resilient than ever before. We will not stop until everyone is home,” says New York City Housing Recovery Operations Director Amy Peterson.

The office provided these statistics about the Build It Back program as of November 12, 2017: