Finally home for the holiday after Hurricane Sandy

Defrost the turkey. Prepare the plates. Check the good china.
At least 13 people will be having Thanksgiving dinner at Ann Hanovic's house on Beach 87th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens.
She couldn't be happier and she can't wait to finish decorating.
For the first time since Hurricane Sandy, the family home is back to normal for Thanksgiving.
Hundreds of families are still working on projects and the city has acknowledged some delays and funding issues. The de Blasio administration has announced changes to the program and has been finishing cases.
“As we near the end of the Build It Back Program and the Thanksgiving holiday, homeowners are returning to waterfront communities that are stronger and more resilient than ever before. We will not stop until everyone is home,” says New York City Housing Recovery Operations Director Amy Peterson.
The office provided these statistics about the Build It Back program as of November 12, 2017:
- 99% (8,226 out of 8,304) of homeowners have either a construction start, reimbursement check or acquisition.
- 89% (7,383 out of 8,304) of homeowners have received their full benefit, including construction, reimbursement of acquisition of their home.
- 94% (3,375 out of 3,609) of City-managed construction projects are completed.
- 84% (4,289 out of 5,095) of all construction projections, which include homeowner managed construction, are completed.