Child, firefighters injured in Newark blaze: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Multiple firefighters were injured, and a child and two adults were hospitalized after flames tore through a Newark home, officials said Tuesday.
The fire broke out at a three-story residential building on South 18th Street near Hopkins Place around 11:53 p.m. Monday, a City of Newark public information officer said.
The fire was under control by 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, but not before injuring several people.
Two adults and a child were hospitalized in unknown condition, the PIO said.
Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, and were also hospitalized, according to the PIO.
40.724375 -74.214585