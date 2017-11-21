NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Child, firefighters injured in Newark blaze: officials

Posted 5:58 AM, November 21, 2017, by

NEWARK, N.J. — Multiple firefighters were injured, and a child and two adults were hospitalized after flames tore through a Newark home, officials said Tuesday.

Multiple people were injured in a fire at a residential building in Newark overnight Nov. 20 – 21, 2017, officials said. (PIX11)915 S. 18TH STREET

The fire broke out at a three-story residential building on South 18th Street near Hopkins Place around 11:53 p.m. Monday, a City of Newark public information officer said.

The fire was under control by 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, but not before injuring several people.

Two adults and a child were hospitalized in unknown condition, the PIO said.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, and were also hospitalized, according to the PIO.