Child, firefighters injured in Newark blaze: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Multiple firefighters were injured, and a child and two adults were hospitalized after flames tore through a Newark home, officials said Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a three-story residential building on South 18th Street near Hopkins Place around 11:53 p.m. Monday, a City of Newark public information officer said.

The fire was under control by 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, but not before injuring several people.

Two adults and a child were hospitalized in unknown condition, the PIO said.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, and were also hospitalized, according to the PIO.

Newark WF 915 S 18th St Vacant 2.5 Frame Going. Scene of many previous fires in last 2 weeks. 5 rescues made!! 3rd Alarm DWH pic.twitter.com/C2T84D8Cga — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) November 21, 2017