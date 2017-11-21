Car hits 7-year-old New York girl, driver flees

CONGERS, NY — A driver crashed into a 7-year-old girl, breaking her leg, and then fled the scene, police said.

The girl was at Lakewood Drive and Lakeland Avenue around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday and she was hit by a black Acura, a Clarkstown Police Department spokesperson said. She was taken to Westchester Medical for treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver that hit her did not stop, police said. The Acura was last seen traveling east on Lakewood Drive.

The Clarkstown Police Department is asking for anyone who may have been in the area and has additional information to contact the police department at 845-639-5800.