Armed robbers caught on camera in Harlem: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, New York — The search is on for three individuals caught on surveillance video in connection to two armed robberies in Harlem, police say.

The first incident was reported to police on Saturday, Nov. 18 at about 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of West 129th Street and St. Nicholas Terrace. According to police, three unidentified individuals approached a male victim, 44. One of the individuals displayed a silver firearm and demanded the victim's money, police say. The trio allegedly took $200 from the victim's pocked and fled southbound towards St. Nicholas. No injuries were reported.

The second robbery was reported to police on Sunday, Nov. 19 at approximately 6:15 a.m. at a parking lot between West 126th and West 127th Street. Three unknown individuals reportedly approached the attendant booth and one of them pointed a silver firearm at the male victim, 49, demanding money from his bag and pockets. Police say they removed the victim's cellphone, wallet containing credit cards, and $100 before fleeing eastbound on West 127th Street toward Convent Avenue. The victim was not injured.

The second incident was captured on surveillance video. The video shows three men who appear to be in their twenties wearing purple hooded jackets. One of the men can be seen flashing a firearm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).