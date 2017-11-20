Surveillance video shows would-be robbers shoot man protecting Queens home, child: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLIS, Queens — Surveillance video released Monday shows two would-be robbers opening fire on a man attempting to protect his child and home from the invaders, according to police.

Three men approached a Hollis-area home on 197th Street Sunday around 2:40 p.m., with one pretending to deliver a package while the two others hid behind a fence, police said.

A 13-year-old boy answered the door, and the attempted robber claimed to have a package, officials said.

That's when Thakur Persaud, the boy's father, approached the door and the attempted robber tried to push his way inside, according to police.

"The guy tried to push me in the house I tried to push him out, behind him another guy was coming and he had something in his hand," Persaud said.

The father managed to push the man outside and toward the street, when police say the individual and a second man displayed unknown firearms and discharged the weapons.

The father was shot once in the thigh and hospitalized in stable condition, police said. He has since been released.

The type of weapon used remains unclear. Police initially said a BB gun or air gun may have been used, but later said it was a smaller caliber gun.

Regardless, Persaud said he was shot.

"I have a real bullet in my leg and I have the X-ray to prove," he said. “I don’t know how it would have ended if anyone touched my kid."

All three attempted robbers fled the location southbound on 197th Street, police said.

They are described as follows:

A man in his early 20s, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, and white sneakers with stripes.

A man last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and light gray pants.

A man last seen wearing a red and black hoodie with the word "NIKE" across the front, and light gray sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.709901 -73.762129