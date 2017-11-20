NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Power Players: How Jon Steinberg is turning ‘Cheddar’ into the ‘CNBC for millennials’

Posted 11:21 AM, November 20, 2017, by

"Cheddar" is the brainchild of Jon Steinberg, the former president of Buzzfeed and CEO of the Daily Mail`s North American operations. Now, it`s being hailed as the "CNBC for millennials."