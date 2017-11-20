NYC mom gets 18 years in smothering of her infant son inside burger restaurant

MANHATTAN — A 38-year-old mother who admitted smothering her 1-year-old child in the restroom of a Manhattan burger restaurant has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Latisha Fisher pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter as part of a plea deal in the March 2015 death of her son, Gavriel Ortiz.

A worker at 5 Boro Burger became concerned after noticing Latisha Fisher, now 38, and her child were in the bathroom for an unusual amount of time in March of 2015. The worker walked in and saw Ortiz foaming at the mouth and unconscious on his mother’s lap.

The employee tried to resuscitate the boy. He was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest and did not survive.