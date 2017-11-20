Jill shares her family sweet potato pie recipe

Jill shared her uncle Jon's sweet potato pie recipe for the Thanksgiving holidays.
Ingredients:
-- 2 cans of sweet potato (already cooked)
-- 1 stick of butter
-- half a cup maple syrup
-- half a cup of whiskey
-- marshmallows
Directions:
-- put sweet potatoes in pan and mash them
-- in a sauce pan -- stick of butter, 1/2 cup maple syrup, 1/2 cup whiskey, stir and get to light boil.
-- pour that over potatoes and mash
-- bake for 30 min at 350 degrees.
-- put marshmallows on the top
-- bake for 15-20 minutes until marshmallow melts.