Jill shares her family sweet potato pie recipe

Jill shared her uncle Jon's sweet potato pie recipe for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Ingredients:

-- 2 cans of sweet potato (already cooked)

-- 1 stick of butter

-- half a cup maple syrup

-- half a cup of whiskey

-- marshmallows

Directions:

-- put sweet potatoes in pan and mash them

-- in a sauce pan -- stick of butter, 1/2 cup maple syrup, 1/2 cup whiskey, stir and get to light boil.

-- pour that over potatoes and mash

-- bake for 30 min at 350 degrees.

-- put marshmallows on the top

-- bake for 15-20 minutes until marshmallow melts.